Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Candles & Fragrances

The easiest way to elevate your space? A candle. Hear us out. Not only do candles add a touch of refinement with thoughtful designs and handsome vessels—but they’re warm, inviting, and smell really, really good. And if smell is the sense most closely linked to memory, wouldn’t it be nice to have friends leave your place remembering fresh cut pine and sandalwood? With the handpicked roundup of candles and fragrances down below, you’ll find all kinds of scents worth bringing into your home.

Filters

    • Made in the USA
    Woods

    Sydney Hale

    Woods$34.00
    • Made in the USA
    Bourbon + Brown Sugar

    Sydney Hale

    Bourbon + Brown Sugar$34.00
    • Made in the USA
    Eucalyptus + Sage

    Sydney Hale

    Eucalyptus + Sage$34.00
    • Made in the USA
    Blue Spruce + Spearmint

    Sydney Hale

    Blue Spruce + Spearmint$34.00
    • Made in the USA
    Lavender + Bay Laurel

    Sydney Hale

    Lavender + Bay Laurel$34.00
    • Made in the USA
    Acadia's Seagrass + Driftwood Candle

    Paddywax

    Acadia's Seagrass + Driftwood Candle$31.00
    Resin

    Lodestone Candles

    Resin$45.00
    • Made in the USA
    Desert Cedar Room Spray

    Juniper Ridge

    Desert Cedar Room Spray$15.00
    Honey Maple & Bourbon

    Lineage

    Honey Maple & Bourbon$24.00
    • Made in the USA
    Yellowstone's Sagebrush + Fir Candle

    Paddywax

    Yellowstone's Sagebrush + Fir Candle$24.98 $31.00
    Blue Label

    D.S. & Durga

    Blue Label$70.00
    • Made in the USA
    Yosemite's Cottonwood + Oak Candle

    Paddywax

    Yosemite's Cottonwood + Oak Candle$24.98 $31.00
    Cent.ldn Boombox Candle

    cent.ldn

    Cent.ldn Boombox Candle$275.00
    • Made in the USA
    Glacier's White Pine + Hemlock Candle

    Paddywax

    Glacier's White Pine + Hemlock Candle$31.00
    Cent.ldn Basketball Candle

    cent.ldn

    Cent.ldn Basketball Candle$250.00
    • Made in the USA
    Denali National Park Candle

    Good + Well Supply Co.

    Denali National Park Candle$38.00
    Eucalyptus & Birch

    Lineage

    Eucalyptus & Birch$18.98 $24.00
    • Made in the USA
    Sequoia National Park Candle

    Good + Well Supply Co.

    Sequoia National Park Candle$38.00
    • Made in the USA
    Yellowstone National Park Candle

    Good + Well Supply Co.

    Yellowstone National Park Candle$38.00
    • Made in the USA
    Zion National Park Candle

    Good + Well Supply Co.

    Zion National Park Candle$38.00
    Palo Santo Bundle

    Wax Buffalo

    Palo Santo Bundle$10.98 $14.00
    • Made in the USA
    Big Sur After Rain

    D.S. & Durga

    Big Sur After Rain$65.00
    Rich Earth

    Lodestone Candles

    Rich Earth$45.00
    Forest Hunt

    Lodestone Candles

    Forest Hunt$45.00
    Distant Coast

    Lodestone Candles

    Distant Coast$45.00
    After the Rain

    Lodestone Candles

    After the Rain$45.00
    • Made in the USA
    85' Diesel

    D.S. & Durga

    85' Diesel$65.00
    Three Wick Glass Candle

    Paddywax

    Three Wick Glass Candle$50.00
    Match Striker

    Moore & Giles

    Match Striker$230.00
    Wildwood

    Lineage

    Wildwood$18.98 $24.00
    Pine Camp

    Lineage

    Pine Camp$18.98 $24.00
    Wick Trimmer

    Wax Buffalo

    Wick Trimmer$9.98 $14.00
    • Made in the USA
    Coastal Pine Room Spray

    Juniper Ridge

    Coastal Pine Room Spray$15.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Grand Canyon's Cactus Flower + Fern Candle

    Paddywax

    The Grand Canyon's Cactus Flower + Fern Candle$24.98 $31.00
    Amber & Moss Incense Sticks

    P. F Candle Co.

    Amber & Moss Incense Sticks$6.98 $9.00
    Petrified Forest Dark Sky Candle

    Good + Well Supply Co.

    Petrified Forest Dark Sky Candle$51.98 $65.00
    Portable Christmas Tree

    D.S. & Durga

    Portable Christmas Tree$65.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon