The easiest way to elevate your space? A candle. Hear us out. Not only do candles add a touch of refinement with thoughtful designs and handsome vessels—but they’re warm, inviting, and smell really, really good. And if smell is the sense most closely linked to memory, wouldn’t it be nice to have friends leave your place remembering fresh cut pine and sandalwood? With the handpicked roundup of candles and fragrances down below, you’ll find all kinds of scents worth bringing into your home.