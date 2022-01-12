Maybe you nerd out on Cy Twombly and Duchamp. Maybe you’re not quite sure why a urinal with “R.Mutt” scrawled on it deserves a prime spot in MoMA. But no matter your background with art, it’s fair to say we can all appreciate a well-designed space. So we’ve gathered up all our favorite art and decor to make your space feel like your own. From natural-scented candles and modern lighting, to maps, prints, plants and beyond, you’ll find exactly what you need to curate your space in your own unique way.