You don’t exactly know how the traveler packs it all in, but they do—long weekend after long weekend. Every time you meet up, they have a new roadtrip story to tell over a new drink they picked up along the way. Their photos are an ever-evolving array of mountain ranges, sun-bleached stone villas, and waves. They don’t need a lot of gear, but their gear can always be smarter, more versatile, and pack away easier into their carry-on. So we put together this lineup of gifts they can always count on—whether they’re on the road, in the air, or working remotely from halfway around the world.