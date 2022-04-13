Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

For the Outdoorsman

The Outdoorsman

The Outdoorsman knows all the best trails (and shortcuts) in town. They’ve gone off-the-grid to learn how to flycast. And they’ve spent months working remotely out of their van. In their collection of beat-up journals, they’ve scrawled directions from the locals, top-secret campfire recipes, and plans—lots and lots of plans—for where to go next. In this shop, we put together all the nearly indestructible gear they’ll need once they get there. The Outdoorsman's rule of thumb: if it helps them spend more time out there, they’re more than happy to have it.

Filters

    Signal

    Leatherman

    Signal$120.00
    Trail Head Camp Chair

    YETI

    Trail Head Camp Chair$300.00
    Unbreakable Hip Flask

    Stanley

    Unbreakable Hip Flask$40.00
    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars

    Nocs Provisions

    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars$61.98 $95.00
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$399.00
    Vagabond Rooftop Tent w/ Annex

    ROAM Adventure Co.

    Vagabond Rooftop Tent w/ Annex$2,399.00
    Trail Head Camp Chair

    YETI

    Trail Head Camp Chair$300.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wave Plus Multi-Tool

    Leatherman

    Wave Plus Multi-Tool$110.00
    • Polarized
    Dolomite Armless Sunglasses

    Ombraz

    Dolomite Armless Sunglasses$140.00
    Globe Lantern Light

    Barebones

    Globe Lantern Light$40.00
    Firelight 375 Flask

    High Camp

    Firelight 375 Flask$54.98 $85.00
    The Original Puffy Blanket

    Rumpl

    The Original Puffy Blanket$99.00
    Shimo Tumbler 470 Set

    Snow Peak

    Shimo Tumbler 470 Set$69.98 $140.00
    RUX 70L Collapsible Tote

    RUX

    RUX 70L Collapsible Tote$265.00
    • Exclusive
    Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat

    Huckberry

    Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat$30.00
    • Exclusive
    Unico Hiker

    Naglev

    Unico Hiker$230.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Bozeman

    Stetson

    The Bozeman$100.00
    Deck Boot - 6"

    XTRATUF

    Deck Boot - 6"$95.00
    • Made in the USA
    Bone Button Western Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
    Dawn Patrol Fleece Sweatpant

    Wellen

    Dawn Patrol Fleece Sweatpant$43.98 $88.00
    Low Country Hat

    Fishpond

    Low Country Hat$60.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Bozeman

    Stetson

    The Bozeman$100.00
    • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
    • Exclusive
    Zion - Set of 4

    Whiskey Peaks

    Zion - Set of 4$65.00
    • Exclusive
    Huckberry x Xtratuf Deck Boot - 6"

    XTRATUF

    Huckberry x Xtratuf Deck Boot - 6"$110.00
    • Made in the USA
    Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
    • Made in the USA
    Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
    • Exclusive
    Combat WP

    Naglev

    Combat WP$280.00
    Logger 917

    Danner

    Logger 917$240.00
    Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler

    YETI

    Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler$200.00
    Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack

    Matador

    Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack$150.00
    • Made in the USA
    The Explorer

    Stetson

    The Explorer$95.00
    • Exclusive
    4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive

    Give'r

    4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive$84.98 $130.00
    Expedition Kitbag 50

    Rab

    Expedition Kitbag 50$84.98 $100.00
    Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter

    Stikkan

    Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter$199.00
    Dawn Patrol Fleece Crew

    Wellen

    Dawn Patrol Fleece Crew$56.98 $88.00
    Boulder Boot

    Lems Shoes

    Boulder Boot$135.00
    Zoom Tube Monoculars - 8 x 32

    Nocs Provisions

    Zoom Tube Monoculars - 8 x 32$75.00
    • Polarized
    Yuba

    Sunski

    Yuba$58.00
    • Made in the USA
    Bone Button Western Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
    Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket

    Schott

    Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket$190.00
    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars

    Nocs Provisions

    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars$95.00
    • Polarized
    Treeline Glacier Goggles

    Sunski

    Treeline Glacier Goggles$89.00
    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    • Made in the USA
    Waxed Mill Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Waxed Mill Jacket$173.98 $248.00
    Fuzzy Depot Jacket

    Howler Brothers

    Fuzzy Depot Jacket$101.98 $145.00
    • Made in the USA
    Duck Call

    Traditional Timber

    Duck Call$110.00
    Frontier Waxed Mittens

    Give'r

    Frontier Waxed Mittens$128.00
    Inverted Lighter

    Dissim

    Inverted Lighter$48.00
    • Made in the USA
    Waxed Mill Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Waxed Mill Jacket$173.98 $248.00
    Hebrides Sherpa Jacket

    Roark

    Hebrides Sherpa Jacket$76.98 $119.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$193.98 $258.00
    Adventure Pre-Party Shot Glass + Flask Set

    Stanley

    Adventure Pre-Party Shot Glass + Flask Set$29.98 $40.00
    Quilted Waxed Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Vest$138.98 $198.00
    M.100.X 17-in-1 Multi Tool + 12 Hex Bits

    Tactica

    M.100.X 17-in-1 Multi Tool + 12 Hex Bits$38.98 $55.00
    Recycled Wool Ear Flap Cap

    Patagonia

    Recycled Wool Ear Flap Cap$37.99 $55.00
    Disco Beanie

    Howler Brothers

    Disco Beanie$21.98 $40.00
    • Made in the USA
    Anti-Bacterial Wipes

    Bravo Sierra

    Anti-Bacterial Wipes$10.00
    Aegis AT

    SOG Knives

    Aegis AT$85.00
    Classic Legendary Food Jar + Spork

    Stanley

    Classic Legendary Food Jar + Spork$18.98 $25.00
    • Made in the USA
    Togiak Belt

    Filson

    Togiak Belt$37.98 $45.00
    Reversible Bivy Down Vest

    Patagonia

    Reversible Bivy Down Vest$199.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon