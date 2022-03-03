Not everyone is invigorated by spending time outside during winter’s harshest months. In fact, the Indoorsman most likely finds his solace in a well-worn leather chair, deep inside the pages of a dog-eared novel, with a scientifically perfect pour-over by his side. A master of comfort and the slower things in life, the Indoorsman appreciates a well-stocked bar cart as much as he appreciates a well-stoked fire. So, we’ve gathered up our coziest finds, from warm, inviting candles, blankets, and slippers to indulgently comfy lounge pants. Now sit back, relax, and enjoy.