Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

For the Impossible to Shop For

For the Impossible to Shop For

So, what do you get for that person on your list who, let’s be honest, is impossible to shop for? They already seem to have everything they need, or maybe you just don’t know their tastes well enough and regifting a toaster oven just doesn’t feel right. In honor of these enigmatic people, we put together this shop to satisfy even the biggest question marks on your list—from your quirky step-dad to your new brother in-law. We find it’s best to hit ‘em with something completely surprising, so below you’ll find a bunch of unexpected gifts to please these nearly unpleasable people.

Filters

    Portable Mini Projector

    Oui Smart

    Portable Mini Projector$278.98 $399.00
    Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

    Fellow

    Corvo EKG Electric Kettle$189.00
    Mini Projector Stand

    Oui Smart

    Mini Projector Stand$5.98 $10.00
    Table Flip Clock

    Twemco

    Table Flip Clock$90.00
    Ode Brew Grinder

    Fellow

    Ode Brew Grinder$299.00
    Light Speaker

    Transparent

    Light Speaker$350.00
    IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

    Stanley

    IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler$19.98 $30.00
    Herringbone Smoking Robe

    Upstate

    Herringbone Smoking Robe$128.00
    Matcha Starter Kit

    Cuzen Matcha

    Matcha Starter Kit$369.00
    De-Stress Gummies

    ASYSTEM

    De-Stress Gummies$39.00
    Raise Hell, Kid Camp Flag

    Oxford Pennant

    Raise Hell, Kid Camp Flag$50.00
    Cabin Plans in a Box

    Den Outdoors

    Cabin Plans in a Box$68.98 $99.00
    • Made in the USA
    Kentucky 74

    Spiritless

    Kentucky 74$36.00
    Signature Corkscrew

    Poglia

    Signature Corkscrew$82.98 $165.00
    The Elevated Cocktail Shaker

    Elevated Craft

    The Elevated Cocktail Shaker$70.00
    Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops

    Aarke

    Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops$299.00
    • Made in the USA
    • Exclusive
    Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

    FLIKR Fire

    Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive$99.00
    Signature Bottle Opener

    Poglia

    Signature Bottle Opener$84.98 $155.00
    Wipebook Pro +

    Wipebook

    Wipebook Pro +$45.00
    • Made in the USA
    Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

    Pappy & Company

    Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup$38.00
    Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer

    Pappy & Company

    Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer$20.00
    23 year Ornament

    Pappy & Company

    23 year Ornament$20.00
    Mountain Hip Pack

    Topo Designs

    Mountain Hip Pack$31.98 $59.00
    Hooded Waffle Robe

    Onsen

    Hooded Waffle Robe$195.00
    Lambswool Blanket

    Tartan Blanket Co.

    Lambswool Blanket$104.98 $210.00
    • Exclusive
    Sauna Plans in a Box

    Den Outdoors

    Sauna Plans in a Box$63.98 $129.00
    • Made in the USA
    Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok$325.00
    Social Elixir

    Three Spirit

    Social Elixir$30.98 $37.00
    Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs

    Baloo

    Weighted Blanket - 20 lbs$179.00
    • Made in the USA
    Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat - Standard

    The Rope Co.

    Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat - Standard$90.98 $130.00
    Flats Chronograph Watch

    Seaholm

    Flats Chronograph Watch$3,495.00
    • Exclusive
    Combat WP

    Naglev

    Combat WP$280.00
    • Exclusive
    Unico Hiker

    Naglev

    Unico Hiker$230.00
    Adventure Chef Set - 3pcs.

    Messermeister

    Adventure Chef Set - 3pcs.$130.00
    • Made in the USA
    Easymoc

    Easymoc

    Easymoc$245.00
    Spiff Kit - Small

    Mystery Ranch

    Spiff Kit - Small$45.00
    The Brrrn Board Adjustable - 5-6ft.

    The Brrrn

    The Brrrn Board Adjustable - 5-6ft.$349.00
    The Jumper

    Brevite

    The Jumper$169.99
    Closca Helmet

    Closca

    Closca Helmet$90.98 $140.00
    Shimo Tumbler 470 Set

    Snow Peak

    Shimo Tumbler 470 Set$69.98 $140.00
    Signature Herbal Goods Box - 5 Pre-rolled Cones

    Herbal Goods Co.

    Signature Herbal Goods Box - 5 Pre-rolled Cones$21.00
    • Made in the USA
    Genuine Leather Valet Tray

    Noah Marion

    Genuine Leather Valet Tray$53.98 $90.00
    Flip Case

    Bellroy

    Flip Case$89.00
    Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap

    Huckberry

    Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap$44.00
    CleanLight Snooze - Air Purifier/Sound Machine Hybrid

    Keysmart

    CleanLight Snooze - Air Purifier/Sound Machine Hybrid$84.98 $130.00
    The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter

    Astrohaus

    The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter$449.00
    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars

    Nocs Provisions

    Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars$61.98 $95.00
    • Exclusive
    The Apres Pant - Exclusive

    Taylor Stitch

    The Apres Pant - Exclusive$118.00
    Cable Knit Wool Sweater

    Wills

    Cable Knit Wool Sweater$148.00
    • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
    • Exclusive
    American Mountains - Set of 4

    Whiskey Peaks

    American Mountains - Set of 4$65.00
    • Made in the USA
    Medium Dome Smoking Kit

    The Crafty Cocktail

    Medium Dome Smoking Kit$109.00
    Teno Light & Speaker

    Lumio

    Teno Light & Speaker$300.00
    • Exclusive
    The Outdoor Slipper Boot

    Greys

    The Outdoor Slipper Boot$108.00
    • Exclusive
    The Outdoor Slipper Boot

    Greys

    The Outdoor Slipper Boot$108.00
    Smoke Stack Gift Kit

    The Crafty Cocktail

    Smoke Stack Gift Kit$84.99
    • Made in the USA
    Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack

    Roberta's Pizza

    Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack$149.00
    Avocado Vase

    Ilex Studio

    Avocado Vase$48.00
    Bath Towel Set

    Onsen

    Bath Towel Set$100.00
    Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs

    Baloo

    Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs$179.00
    • Made in the USA
    First Class Filets Pack

    Snake River Farms

    First Class Filets Pack$375.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack

    Roberta's Pizza

    Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack$149.00