Kitchen Connoisseur

"Anyone who's a chef, who loves food, ultimately knows that all that matters is: 'Is it good? Does it give pleasure?'" — Anthony Bourdain

The Kitchen Connoisseur is constantly trying to please others with meticulously planned meals and drool-worthy flavor combinations. So why not say ‘thank you’ with a gift to help perpetuate this delicious habit? It’s sort of a win-win scenario: you give them a thoughtful gift that encourages their love of cooking, and in turn, they cook you something with said gift. Bullet-proof logic, really. Whether they’ve been lusting after a Japanese-made cast iron skillet or you want to add to their impressive hot sauce collection, you’ll find exactly what you need to keep the Kitchen Connoisseur happy.

    • Made in the USA
    First Class Filets Pack

    Snake River Farms

    First Class Filets Pack$375.00
    Cast Iron Frying Pan with Lid - 10.2"

    Vermicular

    Cast Iron Frying Pan with Lid - 10.2"$200.00
    8" Chef Knife

    Material

    8" Chef Knife$75.00
    Signature Corkscrew

    Poglia

    Signature Corkscrew$82.98 $165.00
    • Exclusive
    Hell's Canyon - Exclusive

    The James Brand

    Hell's Canyon - Exclusive$295.00
    Grove 45 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

    Grove 45

    Grove 45 Extra Virgin Olive Oil$26.98 $42.00
    Very, Very Shellfish

    Crowd Cow

    Very, Very Shellfish$195.00
    Musui-Kamado

    Vermicular

    Musui-Kamado$670.00
    Beast Blender

    Beast Health

    Beast Blender$155.00
    Ujjo Sampler Pack

    Ujjo

    Ujjo Sampler Pack$28.00
    Pour Over

    Departo

    Pour Over$25.98 $32.00
    Artisan Forged Cheese Knives

    Farmhouse Pottery

    Artisan Forged Cheese Knives$125.00
    • Made in the USA
    Large Charcuterie Board

    Traditional Timber

    Large Charcuterie Board$270.00
    Beast Hydration System

    Beast Health

    Beast Hydration System$38.00
    • Exclusive
    Huckberry Camp Spice

    Turkey and the Wolf

    Huckberry Camp Spice$4.98 $9.00
    Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler

    Crowd Cow

    Japanese A5 Wagyu Sampler$450.00
    • Made in the USA
    Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    Hand-Forged Carbon Steel Wok$325.00
    Small Artisan Citrus Juicer

    Verve Culture

    Small Artisan Citrus Juicer$98.00
    • Made in the USA
    Black Truffle Infused Hotter Sauce

    Truff

    Black Truffle Infused Hotter Sauce$13.98 $18.00
    Countertop Composter

    Bamboo Composter

    Countertop Composter$50.00
    Salt & Cellar Gift Set

    Farmhouse Pottery

    Salt & Cellar Gift Set$76.98 $110.00
    Live Edge Serving Board

    Farmhouse Pottery

    Live Edge Serving Board$66.98 $95.00
    The Hell's Canyon

    The James Brand

    The Hell's Canyon$295.00
    Weekend Brunch

    Crowd Cow

    Weekend Brunch$130.00
    • Made in the USA
    No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet$200.00
    • Made in the USA
    Chain Mail Scrubber

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    Chain Mail Scrubber$20.00
    Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops

    Aarke

    Aarke Carbonator III + 4 Flavor Drops$299.00
    • Made in the USA
    Maple Burl Charcuterie Board

    Traditional Timber

    Maple Burl Charcuterie Board$325.00
    • Made in the USA
    Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

    Pappy & Company

    Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup$38.00
    • Made in the USA
    Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet$275.00
    St. Augustine Style - Large

    Zab's Hot Sauce

    St. Augustine Style - Large$12.98 $16.00
    Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Bottle

    Mike's Hot Honey

    Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Bottle$10.00
    Musui

    Vermicular

    Musui$300.00
    Cast Iron Griddle

    Barebones

    Cast Iron Griddle$55.00
    A5 Classic Surf and Turf

    Crowd Cow

    A5 Classic Surf and Turf$165.00
    Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan

    Made In

    Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan$69.00
    • Made in the USA
    Smoked Bacon Salt

    Amola Salt

    Smoked Bacon Salt$7.98 $9.95
    Oven Pot - 3.7 qt

    Vermicular

    Oven Pot - 3.7 qt$290.00
    Cast Iron Deep Frying Pan with Lid - 9.4"

    Vermicular

    Cast Iron Deep Frying Pan with Lid - 9.4"$195.00
    Oven Pot - 3.7 qt

    Vermicular

    Oven Pot - 3.7 qt$290.00
    • Made in the USA
    Spalted Maple Charcuterie Board

    Traditional Timber

    Spalted Maple Charcuterie Board$220.00
    Pikes Place Catch of the Day

    Crowd Cow

    Pikes Place Catch of the Day$185.00
    Ratio Six Coffee Maker

    Ratio Coffee

    Ratio Six Coffee Maker$365.00
    Ratio Six Coffee Maker

    Ratio Coffee

    Ratio Six Coffee Maker$365.00
    Ratio Six Coffee Maker

    Ratio Coffee

    Ratio Six Coffee Maker$365.00
    Original - Large

    Zab's Hot Sauce

    Original - Large$12.98 $16.00
    • Made in the USA
    Chipotle Morita Honey

    Runamok

    Chipotle Morita Honey$6.98 $9.95
    Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt

    Vermicular

    Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt$330.00
    Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt

    Vermicular

    Shallow Oven Pot - 3.9 qt$330.00
    Matcha Starter Kit

    Cuzen Matcha

    Matcha Starter Kit$369.00
    Adventure Chef Set - 3pcs.

    Messermeister

    Adventure Chef Set - 3pcs.$130.00
    Mini Pocket

    Poglia

    Mini Pocket$131.98 $240.00
    Signature Bottle Opener

    Poglia

    Signature Bottle Opener$84.98 $155.00
    • Made in the USA
    Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package

    Snake River Farms

    Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package$131.00
    Balmuda Kettle

    Balmuda

    Balmuda Kettle$149.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack

    Roberta's Pizza

    Wood Fired Baby Sinclair - 10 Pack$149.00
    All-in One Cast Iron Grill

    Barebones

    All-in One Cast Iron Grill$149.00
    Roccbox

    Gozney

    Roccbox$499.99
    Musui-Kamado

    Vermicular

    Musui-Kamado$670.00
    Balmuda Kettle

    Balmuda

    Balmuda Kettle$149.00
    • Made in the USA
    Waxed Apron

    Flint and Tinder

    Waxed Apron$79.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack

    Roberta's Pizza

    Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack$149.00
    Musui-Kamado

    Vermicular

    Musui-Kamado$670.00
    Balmuda Toaster

    Balmuda

    Balmuda Toaster$299.00
    Balmuda Toaster

    Balmuda

    Balmuda Toaster$299.00
    Wireless Meat Thermometer

    Meater

    Wireless Meat Thermometer$69.95
    Flatware Set

    Barebones

    Flatware Set$32.00
    Fermented Hot Sauce Making Kit

    Farmsteady

    Fermented Hot Sauce Making Kit$40.00
    • Exclusive
    8" Chef Knife

    Material

    8" Chef Knife$75.00
    Otto Lite Steak Grill

    Otto Wilde

    Otto Lite Steak Grill$699.00
    10" Cast Iron Skillet

    Barebones

    10" Cast Iron Skillet$40.00
    • Made in the USA
    Smoked Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup

    Runamok

    Smoked Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup$16.95
    • Exclusive
    The Iconics

    Material

    The Iconics$245.00
    • Made in the USA