Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

For Her

For Her

We owe a lot to the ladies in our lives, from our adventure partners, to our mothers, sisters, and best friends. From offering endless encouragement, to gracefully saving you from that karaoke disaster at your office party, there’s plenty of reasons to say thank you to these wonderful women. So we carefully put together a shop full of adventure gear and thoughtful gifts that do just that. Whether she likes to ski off-piste, climb fourteeners and build (legal) backcountry fires, or indulge in kids-free downtime—we’ve got a few winners right here in this shop.

Filters

    Peony for your Thoughts

    Unwilted

    Peony for your Thoughts$95.00
    Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc

    Red Wing Heritage

    Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc$310.00
    Signature Turquoise Pendant

    j.bee

    Signature Turquoise Pendant$48.00
    Women's Deck Boot - 6"

    XTRATUF

    Women's Deck Boot - 6"$74.98 $100.00
    Women's Dillon French Terry Jogger

    Coyuchi

    Women's Dillon French Terry Jogger$50.98 $78.00
    Women's Lou Cord Trucker

    Outerknown

    Women's Lou Cord Trucker$145.00
    Diamond Slice Necklace

    Julia Szendrei

    Diamond Slice Necklace$158.00
    Letty Wallet

    Parker Clay

    Letty Wallet$118.00
    Women's Classic Chelsea

    Red Wing Heritage

    Women's Classic Chelsea$310.00
    Extra Spicy Please

    Unwilted

    Extra Spicy Please$155.00
    • Made in the USA
    Acadia's Seagrass + Driftwood Candle

    Paddywax

    Acadia's Seagrass + Driftwood Candle$31.00
    Women's La Sirena Robe

    California Cowboy

    Women's La Sirena Robe$148.00
    Women's Sherpa Work Jacket

    Alex Mill

    Women's Sherpa Work Jacket$185.00
    Women's Romy Long Cardigan

    Alex Mill

    Women's Romy Long Cardigan$145.00
    Women's Classics Chelsea Boots

    Blundstone

    Women's Classics Chelsea Boots$210.00
    Avocado Matcha Mask

    Merigold

    Avocado Matcha Mask$17.98 $32.00
    Ritual Kit

    Merigold

    Ritual Kit$16.98 $30.00
    Cacao Rose Mask

    Merigold

    Cacao Rose Mask$17.98 $32.00
    Women's Phoenix Puffer

    Outerknown

    Women's Phoenix Puffer$128.98 $198.00
    Women's Mini Welden Tote

    Moore & Giles

    Women's Mini Welden Tote$370.00
    Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee

    Alex Mill

    Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee$98.00
    Women's Originals High Top Boots

    Blundstone

    Women's Originals High Top Boots$215.00
    Gold Hoop Earring

    j.bee

    Gold Hoop Earring$55.00
    Calm Towel Wrap

    The Organic Company

    Calm Towel Wrap$43.98 $80.00
    AO X MISSION WORKSHOP

    Article One

    AO X MISSION WORKSHOP$190.98 $255.00
    Women's All Terrain Active Leggings

    Saturdays NYC

    Women's All Terrain Active Leggings$98.00
    Women's Abigail Turtleneck

    Alex Mill

    Women's Abigail Turtleneck$185.00
    • Made in the USA
    Genuine Leather Valet Tray

    Noah Marion

    Genuine Leather Valet Tray$53.98 $90.00
    Evil Eye Charm Necklace

    j.bee

    Evil Eye Charm Necklace$48.00
    Palo Santo Bundle

    Wax Buffalo

    Palo Santo Bundle$10.98 $14.00
    Beast Hydration System

    Beast Health

    Beast Hydration System$38.00
    Women's Solstice Organic Short Robe

    Coyuchi

    Women's Solstice Organic Short Robe$53.98 $68.00
    Women's Rough Out Cow Suede Cropped Perfecto Jacket

    Schott

    Women's Rough Out Cow Suede Cropped Perfecto Jacket$372.98 $745.00
    Signature Herbal Goods Box - 5 Pre-rolled Cones

    Herbal Goods Co.

    Signature Herbal Goods Box - 5 Pre-rolled Cones$21.00
    Diamond Locket Necklace

    j.bee

    Diamond Locket Necklace$80.00
    Women's All Terrain Lightweight Cropped Tee

    Saturdays NYC

    Women's All Terrain Lightweight Cropped Tee$98.00
    Berries & Cream Limited Editon

    Unwilted

    Berries & Cream Limited Editon$195.00
    Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc

    Red Wing Heritage

    Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc$310.00
    Women's Solstice Organic Romper

    Coyuchi

    Women's Solstice Organic Romper$53.98 $68.00
    • Exclusive
    Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen

    Upstate

    Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen$74.98 $188.00
    Women's High Sierra

    California Cowboy

    Women's High Sierra$148.00
    Tea Pot

    Departo

    Tea Pot$54.00
    Women's All Terrain Lightweight Cropped Tank

    Saturdays NYC

    Women's All Terrain Lightweight Cropped Tank$88.00
    • Made in the USA
    No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

    Smithey Ironware Co.

    No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet$200.00
    Coral Charmed, I'm Sure

    Unwilted

    Coral Charmed, I'm Sure$155.00
    • Exclusive
    The Robe

    Upstate

    The Robe$128.00
    Lambswool Blanket

    Tartan Blanket Co.

    Lambswool Blanket$104.98 $210.00
    Women's Retro Quarter Zip

    Wills

    Women's Retro Quarter Zip$122.98 $189.00
    Teakwood & Tobacco Hand + Body Wash

    P. F Candle Co.

    Teakwood & Tobacco Hand + Body Wash$15.00
    Daily Essentials

    GEM

    Daily Essentials$55.00
    Calm Towel Wrap

    The Organic Company

    Calm Towel Wrap$39.98 $80.00
    Musui-Kamado

    Vermicular

    Musui-Kamado$670.00
    • Made in the USA