Now we’re not claiming to be Kai-Lenny-level surfers over here, but we’ve definitely got our fair share of folks who enjoy wriggling into a wetsuit at ungodly hours of the morning, and heading out to catch a few waves before work. Just ask our old office shower—which more than once had to be saved from a drain full of beach sand. Aside from occasional plumbing issues, we still really like surfing around here, so we’ve put together this little Surf Shop filled with all sorts of laidback goodies and surf-inspired gear. If you lean extra close to your screen, you might just smell the surf wax.