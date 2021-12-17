Maybe running is something you look forward to—collecting Strava titles in your virtual trophy case, and mercilessly hunting down your next race opportunity. Or maybe it’s something you’ve feigned a sprained ankle over, just to get out of a pesky P.E. mile or beep test. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, there’s no denying, running can be really good for you. For the most part, all you need is a decent pair of shoes and the motivation to get out the door—which oftentimes, is the hardest part. So below, we’ve built out a collection of running shoes, gear, and gadgets—all intended to make getting out that door just a little easier.