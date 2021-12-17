A kitchen can be anything from a cutting board on top of a trusty cooler to a real-deal Michelin-Star setup. We like to think the cooking gear we’ve collected in this shop would fit right in with both, along with everything in between. Whether you’re searing a sea bass you just caught or prepping Wagyu filets shipped from Idaho, we’re keen on using tools like foldable chef’s knives and classic cast iron cookware. Get the hang of using this stuff, and a quality meal will never be off the menu.