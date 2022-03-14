Search Icon

Biking

The challenges and payoff of biking are clear. There’s the climb, where you’re blocking out the world around you and keeping your feet chugging to the rhythm. And then there’s the downhill, one of the closest things to flying without your pilot’s license. Whether you’re in it to push your limits, or you’re just savoring those sweet infinity-mpg miles around town—we’re stocking our favorite tools, bags, and apparel to get you out on your bike more and smiling in the saddle all the while.

    Zeitgeist Pack

    Swift Industries

    Zeitgeist Pack$200.00
    Seeker Travel Kit

    Swift Industries

    Seeker Travel Kit$55.00
    Kestrel Handlebar Bag

    Swift Industries

    Kestrel Handlebar Bag$136.00
    Swift Serpent Cap

    Swift Industries

    Swift Serpent Cap$30.00
    Swift Serpent Bottle

    Swift Industries

    Swift Serpent Bottle$15.00
    Sidekick Stem Pouch

    Swift Industries

    Sidekick Stem Pouch$55.00
    Every Day Caddy

    Swift Industries

    Every Day Caddy$90.00
    Moxie Top Tube Bag

    Swift Industries

    Moxie Top Tube Bag$52.00
    Closca Helmet

    Closca

    Closca Helmet$90.98 $140.00
    Closca Bottle

    Closca

    Closca Bottle$22.98 $45.00
    Fury

    Julbo

    Fury$140.00
    M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool

    Tactica

    M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool$50.00
    Rush

    Julbo

    Rush$230.00
    Ultimate

    Julbo

    Ultimate$230.00

