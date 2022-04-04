Ah, the joys of a perfectly organized pack for one-bag travel, or a truck with a camper shell loaded up for a long-haul adventure. Who’s vying for a prized spot to come along for the ride? Answer: your gear. Since we know everybody has their own preferences, we’re always stocking up on durable, packable gear that’ll let you do you. So if you like to travel with a drink setup that rivals your local pub, we got you. If you never, ever, ever skip a workout, we’ve got gym equipment that’ll fit in your carry-on. In our travels, we’ve come across everything from stashable fly rods to hybrid hiking pants to survival kits full of indispensable tools for off-the-grid living. No matter what it is, if you make room for it in your bag, it counts as gear in our book.