Men's Hiker Sneakers

Gone are the days of trudging up mountains in heavy, overbuilt boots that feel like cinder blocks attached to your feet. Sure, they might give you ankle support, but at approximately 1 ton each, these clunkers aren’t exactly practical. Enter the Hiker Sneaker: part hiking boot, part sneaker. These hybrid shoes combine the lightweight comfort of your favorite trainers with a more durable build, weatherproof materials, and added support. So next time you’re out hiking up hills, mountains, or sprawling urban landscapes, your feet won’t be dragging behind.

    Ultra Train 3

    Salewa

    Ultra Train 3$140.00
    Wildfire Leather

    Salewa

    Wildfire Leather$150.00
    Alp Trainer 2 Mid GTX

    Salewa

    Alp Trainer 2 Mid GTX$200.00
    Mtn Trainer Lite GTX

    Salewa

    Mtn Trainer Lite GTX$200.00
    Terrex Free Hiker GTX

    adidas

    Terrex Free Hiker GTX$225.00
    Terrex Swift R3 GTX

    adidas

    Terrex Swift R3 GTX$150.00
    TERREX Swift R3

    adidas

    TERREX Swift R3$130.00
    Trailhead

    Lems Shoes

    Trailhead$140.00
    • Exclusive
    Unico Hiker

    Naglev

    Unico Hiker$230.00
    Mesa

    Lems Shoes

    Mesa$130.00
    Primal Pursuit

    Lems Shoes

    Primal Pursuit$130.00
    Ultrarange EXO

    Vans

    Ultrarange EXO$90.00
    • Exclusive
    Trailhead - Exclusive

    Lems Shoes

    Trailhead - Exclusive$150.00
    Primal 2

    Lems Shoes

    Primal 2$110.00
    The Via

    YORK Athletics Mfg.

    The Via$119.98 $185.00
    Lhamu

    ROA

    Lhamu$94.98 $190.00
    Ultrarange EXO HI Gore-Tex MTE 3

    Vans

    Ultrarange EXO HI Gore-Tex MTE 3$200.00
    Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1

    Vans

    Ultrarange EXO HI MTE -1$84.98 $130.00
    Roraima

    Veja

    Roraima$126.98 $195.00
