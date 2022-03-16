Gone are the days of trudging up mountains in heavy, overbuilt boots that feel like cinder blocks attached to your feet. Sure, they might give you ankle support, but at approximately 1 ton each, these clunkers aren’t exactly practical. Enter the Hiker Sneaker: part hiking boot, part sneaker. These hybrid shoes combine the lightweight comfort of your favorite trainers with a more durable build, weatherproof materials, and added support. So next time you’re out hiking up hills, mountains, or sprawling urban landscapes, your feet won’t be dragging behind.