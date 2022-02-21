Casual sneakers are having a moment. No longer built solely for workouts or leisure, this sporty footwear is now considered a stylish wardrobe essential. And we’re here for it. Engineered for maximum comfort, men’s casual sneakers use cutting-edge materials and athletic-inspired designs to bring you an easywearing, everyday go-to. Paired with jeans, chinos, or even your nicest pair of slacks, a nice, clean pair of white or black sneakers goes a looooong way in the style department.