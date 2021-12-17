Who said you can’t wear slippers outside? Seriously. We wanna chat with this supposed authority on cozy footwear, and show them our vast array of more-than-capable outdoor slippers. Designed to go far beyond the confines of your home, these styles are built with durable indoor/outdoor soles that can handle any campground, backyard, or stroll around the block. Available in handsome designs and toasty fabrics, we think the collection below will change just about anyone’s mind.