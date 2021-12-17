If you’ve been walking around the house all these years without a pair of cozy house slippers, we’re honestly jealous that you have the chance to experience it for the very first time. Kinda like a binge-worthy TV show you’ve been holding out on—while everyone else has rewatched all five seasons twice already, you get to experience the glory anew. Simply put, house slippers are a game changer. They offer up indulgently cozy warmth whether you’ve just crawled out of bed, are finally catching up on that show, or you’re working from home and boots just feel a bit like overkill.