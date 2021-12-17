Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Casual Slip On Shoes

Sure. If you’re about to go for a run, or a snowy hike, or play a pickup game in the park—by all means, wear lace-ups. But for everyday wear, it’s tough to beat a classic pair of slip-ons. In this shop, we’ve brought together a collection of men’s casual slip-on shoes that are as comfy as sneakers and as easy-going as slippers. From socks-optional leather pairs that gradually mold to your feet, to classic canvas slip-ons, they’re the perfect shoes to kick on whenever you head out for the day.

Filters

    Alpha Muddy

    LaCrosse

    Alpha Muddy$89.98 $120.00
    Alpha Muddy

    LaCrosse

    Alpha Muddy$89.98 $120.00
    Alpha Muddy

    LaCrosse

    Alpha Muddy$77.98 $120.00
    Alpha Muddy Mule

    LaCrosse

    Alpha Muddy Mule$71.98 $110.00
    Alpha Muddy Mule

    LaCrosse

    Alpha Muddy Mule$76.98 $110.00
    Super Birki

    Birkenstock

    Super Birki$80.00
    Classic Mossy Oak Elements Clog

    Crocs

    Classic Mossy Oak Elements Clog$29.98 $60.00
    All Terrain Clog

    Crocs

    All Terrain Clog$40.98 $55.00
    All Terrain Clog

    Crocs

    All Terrain Clog$29.98 $55.00
    All Terrain Clog

    Crocs

    All Terrain Clog$55.00
    Classic Clog

    Crocs

    Classic Clog$32.98 $50.00
    Classic Lined Clog

    Crocs

    Classic Lined Clog$32.98 $60.00
    • Exclusive
    Patnoflex

    Astorflex

    Patnoflex$195.00
    Men's City Slipper - Woven

    Mohinders

    Men's City Slipper - Woven$145.00
    • Exclusive
    • Made in the USA
    Easymoc - Exclusive

    Easymoc

    Easymoc - Exclusive$250.00
    Nautico - Very Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Very Wide$245.00
    Nautico - Standard

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Standard$245.00
    Nautico - Slight Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Slight Wide$245.00
    Canoe Shoe

    Quoddy

    Canoe Shoe$249.00
    Nautico - Very Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Very Wide$245.00
    Nautico - Very Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Very Wide$245.00
    Woven Shoe

    Mohinders

    Woven Shoe$155.00
    Men's City Slipper - Woven

    Mohinders

    Men's City Slipper - Woven$165.00
    Nautico - Standard

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Standard$245.00
    Solid City Slipper

    Mohinders

    Solid City Slipper$165.00
    Nautico - Standard

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Standard$245.00
    Nautico - Slight Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Slight Wide$245.00
    • Made in the USA
    Easymoc

    Easymoc

    Easymoc$245.00
    Hawthorne Slip On

    SeaVees

    Hawthorne Slip On$125.00
    Men's City Slipper - Solid

    Mohinders

    Men's City Slipper - Solid$185.00
    Sabah

    Sabah

    Sabah$195.00
    Nautico - Slight Wide

    Adelante Shoe Co.

    Nautico - Slight Wide$245.00
    Sabah

    Sabah

    Sabah$195.00
    Sabah

    Sabah

    Sabah$195.00
    Classic Realtree Edge Clog

    Crocs

    Classic Realtree Edge Clog$55.00
    Sabah

    Sabah

    Sabah$195.00
    Woven Shoe

    Mohinders

    Woven Shoe$165.00
    Boatflex

    Astorflex

    Boatflex$120.98 $220.00
    • Exclusive
    Sandflex

    Astorflex

    Sandflex$100.98 $155.00
    Heavy Suede Buckled Mule

    OBRA

    Heavy Suede Buckled Mule$130.00
    Light Suede Mule Wrap

    OBRA

    Light Suede Mule Wrap$160.00
    • Exclusive
    Sandflex

    Astorflex

    Sandflex$84.98 $155.00
    Colony

    Malibu

    Colony$95.98 $175.00
    Lhamu

    ROA

    Lhamu$94.98 $190.00
    Boatflex

    Astorflex

    Boatflex$164.98 $220.00
    Heavy Suede Buckled Mule

    OBRA

    Heavy Suede Buckled Mule$130.00
    Classic Clog

    Crocs

    Classic Clog$50.00
    Light Suede Mule Wrap

    OBRA

    Light Suede Mule Wrap$160.00
    Lhamu

    ROA

    Lhamu$94.98 $190.00
    Colony

    Malibu

    Colony$71.98 $130.00
    • Exclusive
    • Made in the USA
    Easymoc - Exclusive

    Easymoc

    Easymoc - Exclusive$245.00
    Veracruz

    Chamula

    Veracruz$76.98 $154.00
    Boston Shearling

    Birkenstock

    Boston Shearling$115.98 $165.00
    Men's Diamond City Slipper

    Mohinders

    Men's Diamond City Slipper$106.98 $165.00
    Come Tweed

    Asportuguesas

    Come Tweed$90.98 $140.00
    City Tweed

    Asportuguesas

    City Tweed$97.98 $140.00
    Paonia Clog

    Chaco

    Paonia Clog$74.98 $115.00
    • Exclusive
    Kamuflex

    Astorflex

    Kamuflex$104.98 $150.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon