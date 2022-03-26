Somewhere between flip-flops and your dressiest shoes, lies one of our all-time favorite summer styles: the slip-on. These easywearing slip-ons are a warm-weather favorite around here, offering sockless freedom like a sandal while delivering a touch of sophistication with their handsome leather designs. In honor of this summer go-to, we’ve rounded up all our top picks from across the globe—from woven leather slip-ons handcrafted in Mexico and India to premium loafers from Italy and New England. Lightweight, comfortable, and effortlessly cool, these slip-ons all travel exceptionally well—just remember to leave the socks at home.