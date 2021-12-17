Search Icon

Men's Shoes

Men’s lace-ups are right up there with fire, the wheel, and bronze. Archaeologists date the earliest pair back to 3500 BC. So what we’re looking at right here in this shop is the culmination of thousands of years of tweaks, breakthroughs, and technological leaps in men’s shoes. We’ve scoured the landscape and picked our favorites, from packable dress shoes to casual canvas low-tops. You can still sew your own pair like the ancients used to, but if you’re looking for something a bit more substantial—we’ve got you covered.

