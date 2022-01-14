For farmers, tradesmen, and deep-sea fishermen, working in rough weather isn’t optional. Which means owning a sturdy pair of rain boots isn't either—it's a must. And if their footwear doesn’t 100% seal out the water and cold, they risk more than just their work. So we turned to them when building out this shop with our warmest most weatherproof boots. The pairs men's rain boots in this shop are good for long hauls in torrential rain and whiteout snow. Whether you’re slipping ‘em on to pound through the slush on your way to the office, or taking ‘em for an extended weekend walk, this is where you wanna be for dry, toasty feet. Scroll onward for the best men's muck boots, mud boots, and waterproof boots.