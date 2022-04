The epitome of rugged and refined, men's dress boots offer up some of the most versatile footwear options out there. Whether you're wearing them with a suit (yep, they can go there) or your everyday flannel and jeans, they'll look damn good but not like you're trying to hard. And with the majority of our lineup being handcrafted on resoleable lasts, they'll not only custom mold to your feet over time, but you can have them recrafted by your local cobbler for life.