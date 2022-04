Originally worn on horseback in the 19th century, men's Chelsea boots slowly evolved into some of the most dependable, and downright cool, boots on the planet. Worn throughout the '60s by legends like Mick Jagger, their slip-on design makes them sleek and also convenient to put on in a pinch. Whether you're looking for rugged Australian workboots or everyday pairs handcrafted from Italian leather, you can find 'em here.