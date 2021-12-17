Search Icon

Dive & Sport Watches

How much of your gear is NASA-approved for space travel? Now how much of it has appeared in a James Bond movie, or Jaws, or been worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator? Our collection of dive watches and sport watches is one of the few shops on our site where those types of credentials are par for the course. This is real-deal adventure machinery engineered for everything from deep sea dives to auto races to Special Forces missions—and they also just happen to be some of the most stylish and sought-after watches out there too. Impressive indeed.

    The Duck 42mm

    Shinola

    The Duck 42mm$650.00
    The Monster Automatic

    Shinola

    The Monster Automatic$1,350.00
    Nautoscaph IV

    Alsta

    Nautoscaph IV$789.00
    Nautoscaph Superautomatic

    Alsta

    Nautoscaph Superautomatic$1,005.00
    GMWB5000D-1

    G-Shock

    GMWB5000D-1$550.00
    Prospex "Arnie" Watch

    Seiko

    Prospex "Arnie" Watch$525.00
    Navigator With Date

    Marathon

    Navigator With Date$380.00
    GGB100-1B

    G-Shock

    GGB100-1B$380.00
    GW9400-1B

    G-Shock

    GW9400-1B$330.00
    Prospex

    Seiko

    Prospex$525.00
    Modern Mariner

    Luminox

    Modern Mariner$449.98 $900.00

