How much of your gear is NASA-approved for space travel? Now how much of it has appeared in a James Bond movie, or Jaws, or been worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator? Our collection of dive watches and sport watches is one of the few shops on our site where those types of credentials are par for the course. This is real-deal adventure machinery engineered for everything from deep sea dives to auto races to Special Forces missions—and they also just happen to be some of the most stylish and sought-after watches out there too. Impressive indeed.