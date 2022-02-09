Ah, men's watches–to paraphrase Faulkner, the watch enthusiast knows that what's worn on his wrist is not a reminder of time, but a chance to forget it—if only for a moment. Time pertains to the essence of his style, because it offers far more than the convenience of counting hours and minutes. Whether it drips with utility like an overbuilt dive watch or embodies classical masculinity like a vintage wrist watch, a good men's watch is a totem of sorts—one that tells a story about the places he goes and the places he’s been. This shop celebrates all these things with the timekeepers and accessories you'll need to be on time, all the time.