It turns out that minimalist wallets are experiencing a renaissance of sorts, with plenty of thinner, smarter, and just plain badass options out there—many of which are designed, sourced, and made in the USA from durable leather and lightweight metals. We've gone ahead and rounded up our absolute favorite men’s minimalist wallets below, all of which have passed their field tests for clean, unobtrusive carry. So you won’t get any bulging pockets here, just secure and efficient carry essentials that won’t weigh you down.