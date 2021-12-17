Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Bifold Wallets

Bifold wallets can wear-in to perfection over the years, just like a pair of trusty leather boots. So when we outfitted this shop, we looked for quality leather and sturdy construction that could sit in your back pocket for the long term. We also left room for our favorite new interpretations of this classic, with high-tech materials and designs to efficiently save space while carrying all of your essentials. If you think these wallets look sharp now, just wait until that patina starts peeking through.

Filters

    Trucker Wallet

    Sidnaw Company

    Trucker Wallet$140.00
    Trucker Wallet

    Sidnaw Company

    Trucker Wallet$140.00
    Passport Holder

    RAINS

    Passport Holder$50.00
    Altitude Billfold

    Pioneer Carry

    Altitude Billfold$66.98 $89.00
    Division Billfold

    Pioneer Carry

    Division Billfold$57.98 $89.00
    The Apollo - 6 Card Wallet + Money Clip

    Andar

    The Apollo - 6 Card Wallet + Money Clip$59.00
    Division Billfold

    Pioneer Carry

    Division Billfold$66.98 $89.00
    Altitude Billfold

    Pioneer Carry

    Altitude Billfold$66.98 $89.00
    Slim 3 Bifold Wallet

    Supr Good Co.

    Slim 3 Bifold Wallet$59.00
    Travel Wallet

    Tanner Goods

    Travel Wallet$118.98 $140.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon