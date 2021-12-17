Bifold wallets can wear-in to perfection over the years, just like a pair of trusty leather boots. So when we outfitted this shop, we looked for quality leather and sturdy construction that could sit in your back pocket for the long term. We also left room for our favorite new interpretations of this classic, with high-tech materials and designs to efficiently save space while carrying all of your essentials. If you think these wallets look sharp now, just wait until that patina starts peeking through.