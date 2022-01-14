Whether you're off the grid or at the office, water bottles are some of your most essential tools. Without an everyday reusable water bottle, you're wasting resources by going through single-use plastic bottles and cups. And without a water bottle in the wild, well, you've gotta turn back and cut your trip short. We've outfitted this shop with bottles across the spectrum, including tumblers, growlers, travel mugs, and flasks to add to your collection—from minimalist bottles for work to self-sanitizing bottles for travel. Staying hydrated throughout the day is important for your long-term health. Carrying a reusable metal or aluminum water bottle is the easiest way to make sure you hit your H2O goals.