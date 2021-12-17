Sliding your phone into most cases can feel like sending your precious tech out into a hurricane wearing nothing but one of those disposable, garbage-bag-like ponchos. Around here, we make sure to do better. We’ve tracked down the handsomest, burliest, most convenient cases we could find and gathered them all right here in this shop. From leather phone cases, to the newest in outdoor-approved tech—we like to think our phones are as prepared for adventure as we are.