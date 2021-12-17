Great ideas come to us at unpredictable moments—and we can forget them as fast as they pop into our heads, unless we have somewhere quick to write them down. That’s why journals and notebooks are part of our everyday kit. Whether you have a daily writing practice to go along with your morning coffee, or need a place to lasso your wild ideas—we’ve collected a lineup to get those thoughts down on the page. From durable leather bound journals to waterproof notepads, they’re designed to be by your side wherever inspiration strikes.