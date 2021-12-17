Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Headphones & Portable Tech

Long gone are the days when a pair of boots and a sharpened knife are the only things we take with us when we head out of our homes. Hell, we do most of our shopping online—not at a creaky general store manned by a corncob-pipe-smoking curmudgeon who goes by “One Eye.” Which is all to say, our technology comes with us basically everywhere we go. So we made sure to stock our shop with our top picks for staying charged, keeping our campsites lit, and listening to music no matter where on the map we’re headed. Like the tools from the olden days, they’re field-tested and built to hold up.

Filters

    Ultimate Charger - Portable 65W Power Bank

    Keysmart

    Ultimate Charger - Portable 65W Power Bank$82.98 $150.00
    The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter

    Astrohaus

    The Freewrite Traveler - Portable Typewriter$449.00
    Trova Go Plus - Discreet Biometric Safe

    TROVA

    Trova Go Plus - Discreet Biometric Safe$249.00
    Trova Go - Discreet Biometric Safe

    TROVA

    Trova Go - Discreet Biometric Safe$199.00
    Flip 36 Portable Charger

    Goal Zero

    Flip 36 Portable Charger$40.00
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$399.00
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$399.00
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$399.00
    • Made in the USA
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$399.00
    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

    DemerBox

    DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker$349.00
    The Athena

    Uncharted Supply Co.

    The Athena$139.00
    Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones

    Jaybird

    Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones$159.98 $200.00
    CleanTray - UV Sterilization Pod

    Keysmart

    CleanTray - UV Sterilization Pod$74.98 $100.00
    CleanLight Snooze - Air Purifier/Sound Machine Hybrid

    Keysmart

    CleanLight Snooze - Air Purifier/Sound Machine Hybrid$84.98 $130.00
    RainTorch Umbrella

    Keysmart

    RainTorch Umbrella$37.98 $50.00
    CleanLight Air Purifier

    Keysmart

    CleanLight Air Purifier$64.98 $119.00
    Airpods Pro Case

    Nomad

    Airpods Pro Case$27.98 $35.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon