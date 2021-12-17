What can elevate your outfit, protect you from a blizzard, and double as a park blanket in a pinch? Only the most versatile piece of fabric we know: a scarf. Men’s scarves are certainly underrated, but once you’ve added one to your wardrobe, you’ll understand why they’ve been relied on since ancient times. An additional layer of warmth, a touch of refinement, or a sign of allegiance to Liverpool F.C.—whatever the reason for donning a scarf, we’ve found some pretty nice ones worth checking out below.