Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Pocket Knives

Pocket knives are said to be the ultimate adventure tool, because they can be used to craft and perfect other tools. Whether you’re sharpening a pencil, trimming fishing line, or opening a monster Huckberry box, the right knife will serve as an everyday companion. We’ve brought together our sharpest, toughest, and handsomest-looking pocket knives in this shop so you can equip yourself for years to come. Whether you’re grabbing one for your desk or your backpacking pack, they’ll come in handy and look prettay prettay good while they’re at it.

Filters

    Tuna

    CRKT

    Tuna$75.00
    Compano Carabiner

    CRKT

    Compano Carabiner$55.00
    Scribe

    CRKT

    Scribe$30.00
    Squid

    CRKT

    Squid$50.00
    Dually

    CRKT

    Dually$35.00
    Aegis AT

    SOG Knives

    Aegis AT$85.00
    The Elko

    The James Brand

    The Elko$60.00
    The Elko

    The James Brand

    The Elko$60.00
    • Exclusive
    Hell's Canyon - Exclusive

    The James Brand

    Hell's Canyon - Exclusive$295.00
    Sideslip Aluminum Utility Knife

    Aerocrafted

    Sideslip Aluminum Utility Knife$40.98 $68.00
    Herring Blade - Right Handed

    CW&T

    Herring Blade - Right Handed$48.98 $75.00
    The Carter

    The James Brand

    The Carter$139.00
    The Carter

    The James Brand

    The Carter$159.00
    • Made in the USA
    Wave Plus Multi-Tool

    Leatherman

    Wave Plus Multi-Tool$110.00
    Facet

    CRKT

    Facet$80.00
    The Carter

    The James Brand

    The Carter$139.00
    Skeletool KBx Pocket Knife

    Leatherman

    Skeletool KBx Pocket Knife$40.00
    • Made in the USA
    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool

    Leatherman

    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool$70.00
    Aegis AT

    SOG Knives

    Aegis AT$85.00
    Skeletool KB

    Leatherman

    Skeletool KB$40.00
    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool

    Leatherman

    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool$70.00
    The Carter XL

    The James Brand

    The Carter XL$159.00
    The Carter

    The James Brand

    The Carter$159.00
    Sideslip Titanium Utility Knife

    Aerocrafted

    Sideslip Titanium Utility Knife$98.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon