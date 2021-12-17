Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Keychains & Carabiners

From our experiences, there’s two types of people: folks who keep just their house key and car key on a single ring, and folks who have as many keys as a janitor with keychains so worn you can’t even tell which family vacation they got it from. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, we’ve got plenty of keychains, carabiners, keyring bottle openers, and pretty much any type of key-related accessory you need to keep your EDC dialed-in. And if you are someone with that worn-out keychain from a family vacation, then you know there’s always room for one more to add to your collection.

Filters

    Compano Carabiner

    CRKT

    Compano Carabiner$55.00
    Offset Keyring

    Craighill

    Offset Keyring$38.00
    Offset Keyring

    Craighill

    Offset Keyring$38.00
    Closed Helix Keyring

    Craighill

    Closed Helix Keyring$30.00
    Wilson Keyring

    Craighill

    Wilson Keyring$15.00
    Wilson Keyring - Enameled

    Craighill

    Wilson Keyring - Enameled$18.00
    Wilson Keyring

    Craighill

    Wilson Keyring$15.00
    KeySmart Pro w/ Tile Smart Location

    Keysmart

    KeySmart Pro w/ Tile Smart Location$50.00
    • Made in the USA
    FREE P4 - Multipurpose Plier

    Leatherman

    FREE P4 - Multipurpose Plier$150.00
    • Made in the USA
    FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier

    Leatherman

    FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier$130.00
    The Mehlville

    The James Brand

    The Mehlville$60.00
    KeySmart Pro w/ Tile Smart Location

    Keysmart

    KeySmart Pro w/ Tile Smart Location$50.00
    M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool

    Tactica

    M.110 - Bike Multi-Tool$50.00
    Ion Keychain Light

    Black Diamond

    Ion Keychain Light$20.00
    • Made in the USA
    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool

    Leatherman

    FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool$70.00
    • Made in the USA
    Double Tab Key Fob

    Noah Marion

    Double Tab Key Fob$31.98 $42.00
    • Made in the USA
    Key Case

    Noah Marion

    Key Case$31.98 $42.00
    NanoScissors - Compact Folding Scissors

    Keysmart

    NanoScissors - Compact Folding Scissors$6.98 $10.00
    Bottle Opener

    Keysmart

    Bottle Opener$2.98 $5.00
    NanoWrench - Compact Wrench + Screwdriver

    Keysmart

    NanoWrench - Compact Wrench + Screwdriver$6.00
    Key Clip

    Topo Designs

    Key Clip$7.98 $12.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon