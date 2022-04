Pockets were invented around the 16 century, which was a big turning point for those of us who like to carry knives, keys, and other useful EDC (everyday carry, for the uninitiated). We like to think pocket tools are the most practical way to show up prepared for any situation. Whether it’s a handy pocket knife to cut through stubborn materials, or a flashlight for unexpected power outages—this is where you’ll find all your pocket-sized essentials.