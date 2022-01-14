Hey, no disrespect to Keith Richards, but accessories are best worn sparingly. When it comes to completing the look, if it’s understated and well-designed, it’s an easy addition to our daily rotation. And that’s exactly the criteria we’ve used to assemble this Accessory Shop with pieces that strike the perfect balance of subtle flash and modesty. Ya know, summer’s rising temperatures mean you’ll be wearing fewer layers, so now’s the perfect time to set your look apart with some handsome wristwear like Caputo & Co’s minimal cord bracelets or nautical, beach-ready accessories from Salti. Whichever you choose, every style in the shop embodies Don Draper’s wise maxim, “Make it simple, but make it significant.” Now, someone pass that advice on to Keith.