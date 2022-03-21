Men's hats keep you protected from the elements, sure. But they're also about getting your hands dirty with something epic. Out on a trail run in the woods with spotty cell service? You might want a performance snapback or trucker hat to wick that sweat and keep you laser-focused. Out on the boat for some fly fishing? You’ll probably want a quick-drying, wide-brim hat to keep the sun and spray at bay. Or maybe you’re simply grabbing dollar tacos on a weeknight, and haven’t washed your hair in a while—so any laidback cap will do. That’s why we wrangled up all our favorite kinds of headwear, to help you seize the most out of your day, and help you look pretty sharp in the process.