For most of us who wear glasses, it’s not so much a choice, but simply a necessity. To find the right look for your specific face and style, we gathered a collection of eyeglasses and reading glasses that are bound to keep you looking distinguished and from looking like Squints in The Sandlot. And even if you have 20/20 vision, you can stop the mind-numbing eye strain brought about by screens with a pair of our blue light blocking glasses. Trust us, your eyes and head will thank you for being a little softer on them.