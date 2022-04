From watching Oscar-worthy flicks to soaking in sunsets to focusing on DIY projects around the house—we’re looking at something from the time we wake up until we close our eyelids for a night’s rest. To protect your precious eyeballs, we wrangled up some high quality eyewear that’s bound to help you keep your peepers in tip-top condition. Each pair of shades and goggles is designed to keep you well-protected and looking sharp from sunup to sundown.