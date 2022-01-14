Gone are the days of saran-wrapped luggage and awkwardly fumbling through TSA—instead, we opt for a new breed of “one-bag travel” bags like we’ve collected in this shop. Not only do these men’s travel bags make getting from point A to point B smoother than cruising altitude, they’re some of the most versatile bags in our arsenals with large capacities and multiple carry options. So whether it’s a month-long trek through Thailand or a business trip to NYC, these are the perfect hybrid bags to pull it off.