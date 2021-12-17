Sometimes a full-on backpack is just too much. If you’re heading out on a short hike, or hitting the park or beach for a bit, hip packs are the ideal carry companion. If you’re from the ‘80s you might call them fanny packs. If you’re from the UK you might call them bum bags. That’s fine too. Whatever you call ‘em, these handy football-sized packs carry just the essentials and nothing more. Whether you opt for an ultra-minimal sling or a military-inspired design, these handy little bags punch way above their weight.