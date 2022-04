Gym bags aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. From locker room floors and basketball courts to bus stops and the back of your trunk, these hardworking bags have to hold up. That’s why we’ve hunted down the most durable, well-made gym bags out there. With features like separate compartments for sweaty clothes and trainers, laptop sleeves for commuting, and weatherproof fabrics, these do-it-all bags deliver a pretty solid bang for your buck.