The duffle bag. Kit bag. The weekender. The seabag. Classic men's duffles have been the gold standard of grab ’n’ go, carry-on haulin’ for ages. Since surfers co-opted the duffle from its original military usage after World War II, it has become a fashionable go-to for quick packers, weekend warriors, and light travelers everywhere, and why not? Packable, squish-able and easy to sling over your shoulder, the duffle makes it all so, so easy. Whichever you choose from the rugged, durable bags in our shop—you’re in for a good trip.