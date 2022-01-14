Since the days of your grandad's work briefcase, men's briefcases & messenger bags have undergone a serious transformation. We can run down the list of shoulder straps, laptop compartments, waterproof outer layers, and masterful internal organization that make them easier to carry than ever—but what's most important is that these bags remain the top choice for carrying to the office every day. Our selection runs the gamut from minimalist totes to handsome waxed canvas workhorses to ultra-durable bags built from ballistic nylon. They're some of the most efficiently organized, and downright best-looking bags in our shop.