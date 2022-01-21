Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Bags

Whether you're looking to pull off a one-bag trip to Thailand or trying not to overstuff your pockets on a trip across town, our lineup of men's bags has your gear covered, organized, and ready to deploy at a moment's notice. We know it's not just bike messengers who carry a backpack to work these days, and how much easier your life is when you have a comfortable, organized spot to stash your laptop, gym clothes, and extras shoes. So, we stock a wide range of bags—from rugged tactical backpacks that easily survive life off the grid to smart leather tech sleeves for getting your laptop through TSA nice and quick.

Filters

Ironwood Tote

Sidnaw Company

Ironwood Tote$98.00
Stonehauler 60L Duffel

Black Diamond

Stonehauler 60L Duffel$180.00
Mountaineer Duffel

RAINS

Mountaineer Duffel$140.00
Gym Bag

RAINS

Gym Bag$95.00
Zeitgeist Pack

Swift Industries

Zeitgeist Pack$200.00
Kestrel Handlebar Bag

Swift Industries

Kestrel Handlebar Bag$136.00
Sidekick Stem Pouch

Swift Industries

Sidekick Stem Pouch$55.00
Moxie Top Tube Bag

Swift Industries

Moxie Top Tube Bag$52.00
The Park Pack

Uncharted Supply Co.

The Park Pack$119.00
The Park Pack

Uncharted Supply Co.

The Park Pack$119.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2$415.00
Urban Assault - 21L

Mystery Ranch

Urban Assault - 21L$139.00
The Omo Overnight Bag

Parker Clay

The Omo Overnight Bag$186.98 $288.00
The Omo Overnight Bag

Parker Clay

The Omo Overnight Bag$200.98 $288.00
Austin Messenger

Parker Clay

Austin Messenger$181.98 $228.00
Everyday Backpack 20L v2

Peak Design

Everyday Backpack 20L v2$260.00
Stand Up Tote

Patagonia

Stand Up Tote$139.00
Market Tote

Patagonia

Market Tote$29.00
Everyday Backpack 20L Zip

Peak Design

Everyday Backpack 20L Zip$220.00
ASP Ruck - 18L

Afterschool Projects

ASP Ruck - 18L$127.98 $256.00
ASP Sacoche

Afterschool Projects

ASP Sacoche$24.98 $38.00
Guidewater Hip Pack

Patagonia

Guidewater Hip Pack$229.00
Hip Monkey - 8L

Mystery Ranch

Hip Monkey - 8L$55.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1$295.00
Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack

Matador

Beast28 Ultralight Technical Backpack$150.00
Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid

Filson

Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid$245.00
  • Made in the USA
GR1 21L

GORUCK

GR1 21L$295.00
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
Mountaineer Bag

RAINS

Mountaineer Bag$155.00
Expedition Kitbag 50

Rab

Expedition Kitbag 50$74.98 $100.00
Mission Stuffel - 60L

Mystery Ranch

Mission Stuffel - 60L$109.00
  • Made in the USA
500D Drift Tote - 28L

Mission Workshop

500D Drift Tote - 28L$275.00
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 26L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
Edge Lightweight Continental Carry On

Zero Halliburton

Edge Lightweight Continental Carry On$495.00
Weekend Bag

RAINS

Weekend Bag$95.00
Seventy2 Survival System

Uncharted Supply Co.

Seventy2 Survival System$399.00
Mountain Sling Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Sling Bag$99.00
2-Day Assault - 27L

Mystery Ranch

2-Day Assault - 27L$219.00
The Seventy2 Pro Survival System

Uncharted Supply Co.

The Seventy2 Pro Survival System$589.00
Mission Stuffel - 45L

Mystery Ranch

Mission Stuffel - 45L$99.00
Gym Bag

RAINS

Gym Bag$95.00
Sturgeon Pack

Sidnaw Company

Sturgeon Pack$219.00
Mountaineer Bag

RAINS

Mountaineer Bag$155.00
Stonehauler 45L Pro

Black Diamond

Stonehauler 45L Pro$170.98 $190.00
Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series

Topo Designs

Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series$249.00
Rugged Twill Tote

Filson

Rugged Twill Tote$195.00
Sturgeon Pack

Sidnaw Company

Sturgeon Pack$219.00
Ironwood Tote

Sidnaw Company

Ironwood Tote$98.00
Trail Zip 18L Day Pack

Black Diamond

Trail Zip 18L Day Pack$70.00
2-Day Assault 27L

Mystery Ranch

2-Day Assault 27L$219.00
Bindle 10L

Mystery Ranch

Bindle 10L$65.00
Tote Bag Rush

RAINS

Tote Bag Rush$50.00
Trail Zip 18L Day Pack

Black Diamond

Trail Zip 18L Day Pack$80.00
ASP Hip Pack

Afterschool Projects

ASP Hip Pack$65.00
Weekend Bag

RAINS

Weekend Bag$95.00
Travel Backpack - 45L

Peak Design

Travel Backpack - 45L$300.00
Dayventure Backpack Cooler

Pelican

Dayventure Backpack Cooler$249.95
Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L

Filson

Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L$175.00
Depot 25L Daypack

Rab

Depot 25L Daypack$130.00
ASP Hip Pack

Afterschool Projects

ASP Hip Pack$65.00
Tote Bag Rush

RAINS

Tote Bag Rush$50.00
Portage Duffel

Sidnaw Company

Portage Duffel$599.00
Base Bag

RAINS

Base Bag$110.00
Buckle Rolltop Rucksack

RAINS

Buckle Rolltop Rucksack$140.00
Rover Pack - Tech

Topo Designs

Rover Pack - Tech$129.00
Market Tote

Bellroy

Market Tote$39.00
Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L

Filson

Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L$195.00
Depot 25L Daypack

Rab

Depot 25L Daypack$130.00
Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag

Topo Designs

Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag$26.98 $49.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon