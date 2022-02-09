Surf trunks. Boardies. Boardshorts. Board Shorts. Whatever you call ‘em (or however you spell them), these surf-inspired bottoms are ideal for any water-centric adventures you’ve got headed your way. Over the past 50 years or so, men’s board shorts have evolved in major ways. The OG versions were built specifically for board-sports, using a more durable fabric and fall-down-proof design. Today, they’re not only built for performance, but for comfort and style. So whether you’re catching waves, trout, or UV rays, these’ll do just fine.
Viewing 25 of 25 Board Shorts