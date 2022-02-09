Surf trunks. Boardies. Boardshorts. Board Shorts. Whatever you call ‘em (or however you spell them), these surf-inspired bottoms are ideal for any water-centric adventures you’ve got headed your way. Over the past 50 years or so, men’s board shorts have evolved in major ways. The OG versions were built specifically for board-sports, using a more durable fabric and fall-down-proof design. Today, they’re not only built for performance, but for comfort and style. So whether you’re catching waves, trout, or UV rays, these’ll do just fine.