Men’s quarter-zip sweaters offer up the best of both worlds. Combining a comfortable, sporty fit with a slightly more sophisticated silhouette—you’ve got one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Not only does this layer look smart and put-together, it also gives you a little extra breathing room. Literally. The ability to unzip at your collar allows you to regulate your temperature, keeping you from ever feeling too stuffy or overheated.