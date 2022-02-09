Knit from cozy wool with intricate detailing, the fisherman sweater is a piece that doesn’t get enough credit. Originally donned by those willing to brave the unpredictable wrath of the ocean, fisherman sweaters are equally functional as they are stylish. If time has told us anything, it’s that this look is here to stay—that’s why we’ve gathered up some of the best men’s fisherman sweaters out there. And don’t worry, we scoured the planet for only the comfiest, never-itchy sweaters that you can lean on when the temperatures drop.