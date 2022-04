Slipping on a men’s cashmere sweater is like diving head first into a pool of Marvin Gaye’s greatest hits. Indulgently soft and unfailingly handsome, cashmere sweaters offer the ultimate comfort, while giving you an air of sophistication few fabrics can compete with. From classic crew necks, to turtle necks, to v-neck cashmere sweaters, we’ve got what you’re looking for when it comes to this luxurious fabric—all with surprisingly affordable price tags.