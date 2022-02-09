Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Cardigan Sweaters

If there’s one piece that instantly elevates your outfit and seemingly elevates your IQ at the same time—it’s a men’s cardigan sweater. A piece that brings to mind towering shelves of first editions, and a salt-and-pepper beard emanating well-traveled wisdom. A classic wool cardigan adds a touch of old-school charm. And whether or not you actually own a personal library full of leather-bound books, you can count on this cozy essential to at least make you feel like it.

Filters

    • Exclusive
    The Dude Sweater Cardigan

    Schott

    The Dude Sweater Cardigan$185.00
    Wool Blend Elk Sweater

    Schott

    Wool Blend Elk Sweater$200.00
    Aran Cable Cardigan

    Wills

    Aran Cable Cardigan$108.98 $198.00
    The Crawford Sweater

    Taylor Stitch

    The Crawford Sweater$188.00
    Yak Blend Cardigan Sweater

    Schott

    Yak Blend Cardigan Sweater$180.00
    Fair Isle Shawl Cardigan

    Flint and Tinder

    Fair Isle Shawl Cardigan$95.98 $148.00
    Yak Blend Motif Cardigan

    Schott

    Yak Blend Motif Cardigan$190.00
    Shawl Collar Sweater Jacket

    Schott

    Shawl Collar Sweater Jacket$180.00
    Fair Isle Shawl Cardigan

    Flint and Tinder

    Fair Isle Shawl Cardigan$148.00
    Heritage Shawl Cardigan

    Flint and Tinder

    Heritage Shawl Cardigan$118.98 $158.00
    Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan

    Schott

    Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan$145.00
    Wool Blend Basketweave Cardigan

    Schott

    Wool Blend Basketweave Cardigan$160.00
    Thermal Rib Shawl

    Relwen

    Thermal Rib Shawl$178.00
    Thermal Rib Shawl

    Relwen

    Thermal Rib Shawl$178.00
    Waffle Cardigan

    Peregrine

    Waffle Cardigan$131.98 $189.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon